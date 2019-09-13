Source: A compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire

Anjul Bhandari’s ‘Jahanara’ Festive Collection

Bhandari unveils a festive collection of ensembles in pastel shades that playfully mix Chikankari embroidery with mirror-work and beading. Available at Ogaan outlets in Delhi and Ensemble outlets in Delhi and Mumbai; starting from ₹40,000.

Kiehl’s Glow-Infusing Love Oil For Lips

A concoction of acerola cherry extract and coconut and moringa oils, this gloss hydrates the lips, leaving them with a natural shine. Available at Kiehl’s outlets across India; ₹1,400.

Goulian Finch’s Hamir and Asaa Pocket Squares

The pocket square can make a subtle, elegant difference to an outfit. These accessories are handwoven using the Banarasi weave from mulberry silk and pure gold zari. The bird and boat motifs are inspired by Varanasi. Available at GoulianFinch.com; ₹12,000.

Objectry’s Uneven Base Chip & Dip Bowl

Made from teakwood and brass, this stylish piece lets you carry your chips and dip together. It can also be used as a centrepiece for a contemporary dining space. Available at Objectry.com; ₹3,500

Chairs And Company’s Gold Cage Floor Lamp

This lamp’s minimal, industrial structure is polished with gold to give it a retro feel. The cage stands atop a sturdy metal tripod. The lamp works best with an Edison bulb, since its yellow light lets the gold polish shine. Available at Chairs And Company, Bengaluru; ₹25,500.

Origin One’s ‘Office Basics’ stationery box

For those who are about to start a new job or are just fascinated with stationery, Origin One’s stationery box—available in four sizes—has a set of minimally designed objects. Available at OriginOne.in; starting from ₹1,000