How to Lounge this weekend

Gourmet, on the go

As Mumbai-based restaurant Masque celebrates its third anniversary this month, it is partnering with the Bombay Food Truck (BFT) to serve food around bustling urban hubs such as Lower Parel and the Bandra-Kurla Complex before returning to Masque in Laxmi Mills. Expect dishes such as yak cheese sliders and pork katsu sandwiches in small portions, served with north Indian flavours inspired by Masque’s chef and co-founder Prateek Sadhu’s foraging expertise.

The food truck will be outside Masque, Laxmi Mills, on 21 September, from 7.30 pm.

Wear some Ray on your sleeve

Kolkata-based fashion designer Pranay Baidya has taken inspiration from the filmmaker’s oeuvre for his new collection, Calcutta 1964.

Want to look like a character out of a Satyajit Ray classic such as Charulata, Mahanagar or Jalsaghar? Kolkata-based fashion designer Pranay Baidya has taken inspiration from the filmmaker’s oeuvre for his new collection, Calcutta 1964. Saris, blouses and men’s kurtas have been crafted from Chanderi, Maheshwari, Bengal cotton, muslin and zari tissue with zari stripes and floral, Mughal motif and miniature painting prints. There’s also a selection of jewellery, fashioned from Bengal brass and gilded in 22-carat gold, with colourful enamelling, semi precious stones and filigree work, all strung together with delicate pearls. Baidya says, “This is a very nostalgic collection, inspired by my time spent with my grandmother watching Ray’s classics."

‘Calcutta 1964’ will be available at the furniture store Baro in Lower Parel, Mumbai, on 21-22 September.

Crafted in culture﻿

Shades of India, 185, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Mumbai has just welcomed its latest lifestyle textile goods store, Shades of India. The brand—which was founded in the early 1990s by Mandeep Nagi and David Housego—is famed for working with traditional crafts. The store has womenswear such as saris, kurtas, dresses, jackets and tops, textile jewellery and soft furnishings for the home which are contemporary in style but have an effortless, easy-going aesthetic.

