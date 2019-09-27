How to Lounge this weekend

On A PLATTER | Southern flavours

Delhi and the National Capital Region are currently playing host to pop-ups by two iconic restaurants from south India—the award-winning Karavalli from The Gateway Hotel, Bengaluru, and The Bangala, a heritage hotel in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. The idea is to recreate signature dishes from the two eateries for discerning diners who crave authentic regional flavours. Savour the distinctive Chettiar culinary traditions at the pop-up by The Bangala, hosted at The Lodhi Hotel in Delhi earlier this week and now at The Magnolias Club, in DLF 5, Gurugram, with an array of appalam, vadais, kozhambus and pachadis on offer. “The idea was to shatter the myth that Chettinad cuisine is blow-your-head-off spicy. The dishes are layered with flavourful, fragrant spices but not chilly-hot ingredients," says Sumeet Nair, who co-authored the book The Bangala Table: Flavours And Recipes From Chettinad with Meenakshi Meyyappan, owner of The Bangala, and has helped coordinate the pop-ups. Meanwhile, at Delhi’s Taj Mahal hotel, south-west coastal dishes from Karavalli make an appearance at Varq in celebration of the latter’s 11th anniversary. “We get a steady stream of guests from Delhi at Karavalli and I am always asked why we don’t come to the city. Now, with guests getting more adventurous in the Capital and willing to try regional dishes, we decided to have our first pop-up here," says chef Naren Thimmaiah, who heads Karavalli. Some of the signature dishes on offer include a tiger prawn roast, black pomfret fillet wrapped in banana leaves and then shallow fried, kori gassi and a preserved mango curry.

The Bangala pop-up is at The Magnolias Club, DLF 5, Gurugram, till 29 September; the Karavalli one is open to guests at Varq till 28 September. —AB

The collaborative collection was launched on 17 September and can be preordered at Thomas Goode & Co. stores in Mumbai and London

Just Arrived | Stepping up to the plate

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has collaborated with UK-based Thomas Goode & Co., a 200-year-old luxury tableware firm, for a trousseau homeware collection. From fine table linen to glassware, the partnership incorporates aesthetic elements, inspired by Indian culture, through Mukherjee’s perspective. The tableware has been hand-painted by as many as 43 artists from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. —SL

The collaborative collection was launched on 17 September and can be preordered at Thomas Goode & Co. stores in Mumbai and London.

Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, is displaying sculptures and paintings in oil, acrylic and mixed media by mid-career artists such as Ashok Bhowmik

On DISPLAY | Into the fold

The season for exhibitions has begun in the Capital. A group show organized by Sanskruti at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, is displaying sculptures and paintings in oil, acrylic and mixed media by mid-career artists such as Ashok Bhowmik. Another exhibition, Of Paper, opens on 28 September at Gallery Art Motif, with recent works by six artists, including Ankon Mitra, Sachin George Sebastian and Ziya Tarapore. “Paper is being looked at as a structure and not as a surface for painting. It has been explored by the artists as matter, method and metaphor," says Mala Aneja, director of the gallery. Especially interesting is Mitra’s Bells Of Light, which is informed by his career as an architect and a keen observation of the “folding and unfolding of nature". Sebastian, on the other hand, interprets the chaos of Indian cities through multilayered paper renditions of built environments. —AB

The show by Sanskruti is on at the Visual Arts Gallery till 2 October; ‘Of Paper’ is on view at Gallery Art Motif from 28 September-2 November.

Curated by Shubham Ladha.