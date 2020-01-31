If one aim of art is to provoke us to regard the world with fresh eyes, the Devi Art Foundation’s new show fits the bill spectacularly. Curated by writer and independent publisher S. Anand, drawing on the existing holdings of the foundation and new work made by those working in the industries of Delhi’s Okhla area, Suñatā Samantā: Emptiness Equality offers a unique perspective on contemporary Indian art. Referring to the legacies of B.R. Ambedkar, the Buddha and Kabir, it challenges the binaries of pure and impure, high and low, sublime and banal—leaving the viewer questioning their biases.

Suñatā Samantā: Emptiness Equality is on till 2 March, 11am-6pm, at A-195/196, opposite Okhla Phase 1 police station, Delhi.

Memory’s Cut; Its Deep Embrace is on till 24 February at 24

Migration is the binding theme in Delhi-born, multidisciplinary artist Remen Chopra W. Van Der Vaart’s current solo exhibition. Organized by the Gujral Foundation as one of the collateral events of the India Art Fair in the Capital, Memory’s Cut; Its Deep Embrace is an audaciously experimental project.

From her grandmother’s stories of Rawalpindi and Shimla to the material remains of her family’s peregrinations through the world, the artist invokes the personal to create a delicately textured and politically charged narrative. The use of multiple media, including performance, and the arrangement of objects across the site give the show a special appeal. Be sure to visit this immersive exhibition with enough time in hand.

Memory’s Cut; Its Deep Embrace is on till 24 February at 24, Jor Bagh, Delhi.

Curated by Avantika Bhuyan and Shubham Ladha

Share Via