How to Lounge this weekend

Her curatorial idea draws from Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s reflections on eterotopia. By showing the work of 10 alternative art spaces from Seoul along with works by international artists, she draws on the role of vibrant alternative art spaces in the city to question the neutrality of a white box. “Working with these spaces also allowed me to reflect on a wider and more metaphorical definition of an ‘alternative’ or ‘other’ space: In a time where the perspectives on the future are slightly dark, it seems important to consider new spaces (physical and mental) for building alternative narratives," explains Ben Salah.— Avantika Bhuyan