The monsoon might offer a welcome respite from blistering summer days, but chances are your wardrobe isn’t particularly thrilled about the change in weather. Clothes find themselves in that somewhat unpleasant spot between damp and drenched, and your accessories are in danger of damage.

Monsoons can be a difficult time when it comes to dressing up. Rainwear has traditionally been limited to fashion at its most mundane—think plain straight-cut raincoats and thick gumboots or rubber slippers. Conventional rainwear was also devoid of colour—remember those transparent raincoats and other offerings that were as bleak as the greyest days of the season? Fortunately, things have changed for the brighter and better.

With a little help from designers and high-street brands, rainwear now encompasses a wide variety of products. Whether you are looking for a printed rain jacket or a metallic waterproof trench, there’s a raincoat to suit your needs. While it was practically impossible to make old-school black gumboots look stylish, their new-age counterparts come in playful and easy-to-style colours and prints. Add a vinyl bag, perspex jewellery and a waterproof watch, and you are ready to conquer the wettest day. Here are some rain-ready picks to get you started.

* Raincoats can be good-looking too. Case in point: Danish brand Rains’ trench with a holographic glossy finish. Available at Rains.com; €155 (around ₹11,900)

* A well-designed PVC bag will guard all your essentials from the rain without compromising on style. Available at Michael Kors stores across India; ₹12,400

* With their versatile design, Hunter’s rubber Chelsea boots are ideal to take from day to evening. Available at HunterBoots.com; £85 (around ₹7,300)

* Swap metal jewels for perspex, like this set of two necklaces by Dries Van Noten. Available at Netaporter. com; $335

* Think gumboots are always drab? This glittery pair from Brazilian footwear brand Melissa will change your mind. Available at MelissaIndia.com; ₹11,999

* Complete your rain ensembles with a pop-print umbrella from India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta. Available at Indiacircus.com; ₹1,299

* Menswear brand Corneliani updates the basic raincoats with a dose of failsafe checks. Available at Corneliani Boutiques in Delhi and Bengaluru; price on request

* At half the weight of regular PVC raincoats, Patagonia’s unisex jacket is a great pick for the outdoors. Plus, it’s easy to clean. Available at Patagonia.com; $179

* Skog A Kust’s bright yellow BackSak will brighten your day as much as it will protect your belongings. Available at SkogAKust.com; $65.95

* Rain pants are tricky, but Ganni gives them a streetwear spin. Available on Ganni.com; 1,399 krone (around ₹14,400)

* Afraid to take out your pristine white sneakers? Dry Steppers’ shoe covers will give you a quirky spring in your step. Available at DrySteppers.com; $19.99 (around ₹1,360)

* A waterproof watch is always a good idea for rainy days. Bonus: This Swatch x BAPE number is unisex. Available at Shop.swatch.com; $150

