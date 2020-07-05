Is there a good time to leave a job, join one, divorce a spouse, or get into a relationship? Although each of these situations seems beyond our control, Daniel H. Pink begs to differ in When: The Scientific Secrets Of Perfect Timing (Canongate Books, ₹499). Using data and scientific research, the best-selling writer lays out some cardinal principles by which we can judge the time to engage in a particular activity. Our days, says Pink, are structured in three tiers: peak, trough and recovery. This pattern, he argues, determines the chances of our success and affects our capacity for decision making. Sounds improbable? You are in for a surprise.