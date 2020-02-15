For centuries, we have seen twins and sisters dress identically. In the early 1900s, the trend for mothers and daughters to dress alike had become popular. And now, Instagram is full of images of families dressing the same way. While it can be said that the hunger for likes on social media fuels a massive part of this image creation, it can’t be ignored that dressing alike also comes from a place of affection. While international designers such as Stella McCartney and Gucci and retailers such as H&M and Target have been catering to the twinning trend, Indian designers are also chipping in. It might dilute fashion’s idea of individuality, but it can also, like some fashion, just be fun.

Eka’s Rina Singh also makes an Eka Baby line

EKA: Apart from wispy, anti-fit clothes for adults, Eka’s Rina Singh also makes an Eka Baby line. She says, “It’s a sustainable line that, apart from using new fabric, also uses scrap material from fabrics used for making the main line." She executes it in the same textiles, prints and colours as the line for grown-ups. “It’s always interesting to see how passionately parents tell me about what they would like for their children. It’s a great way to cultivate taste from an early age."

PAYAL SINGHAL: The designer has expanded her bohemian aesthetic to her children’s-wear line. She says, “The twinning trend is winning because of the memorable bonding and shared branding experience that families enjoy, apart from being just adorable." Singhal uses comfortable, smooth fabrics and minimal embellishments and beadwork. “It’s surprising to see that children like following in their parents’ footsteps when it comes to style," she adds.

Dandelion has been creating handmade sleepwear in quirky prints since 2014

DANDELION: Samyukta Nair’s Dandelion has been creating handmade sleepwear in quirky prints, all from pure cotton, since 2014. Its latest collection—The Lunatic, The Lover And The Poet—a collaboration with Kolkata-based designer Bobo Calcutta, is inspired by William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. She says: “Fashion’s idea of self-expression reflects in things even as intimate as sleepwear, and it can be shared between couples and in larger families with children."





