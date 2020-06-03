How Vikas Khanna provided 9 million meals to vulnerable Indians under lockdown

We are going to distribute 2 million meals in a single day. 10,000 bags containing spices, onions, atta, detergent, sugar, oil rice, and more, will be collected within the Ghaziabad cantonment. This effort is for the transgender community, the differently-abled, sex workers, and AIDS patients. We will also be reaching out to abandoned parents’ homes. Even as we talk about it, I am unable to comprehend how people can abandon their parents. But it’s crazy, the magnitude of solidarity being expressed by people from all over the country. Rations are coming in from Coonoor, Kutch, Indore, and more. These bags will be blessed by Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a prominent transgender rights activist, after which the NDRF trucks will take the bags to different corners of Delhi NCR and Ghaziabad. This event will take place either on Friday or on Saturday. A few people backed out at the last minute as they didn’t want to be associated with some communities. So I decided to raise my voice louder in response.