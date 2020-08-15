How we picked the 50 books for this guide to India

Who is an Indian writer? We included Indian-origin writers such as Jhumpa Lahiri and V.S. Naipaul and naturalized Indians such as Ruskin Bond and the Scottish-born, Indian travel writer Bill Aitken, whose book about the Nanda Devi had a big champion in deputy editor Bibek Bhattacharya. You will find glaring omissions; certain international award-winning books aren’t in this list because they didn’t have a champion in the Lounge team. We were clear at the outset that we would honour what we have read and loved rather than go by tokenism or worry about trial by Twitter. We stayed with one book per author to offer a broader scope for our readers. Ramachandra Guha is the only exception, with two books in the list—we chose a good night’s sleep over picking between the two. Of course, this is a subjective list. Is there any other kind?