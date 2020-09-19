How writers worldwide are making sense of the pandemic

The covid-19 pandemic has disrupted arrivals and departures all over the world. Under siege from an unprecedented public health disaster, it is only human to worry about the well-being of those we love, especially those who are far from us. So it was with Lahiri, too. With the suspension of flights, she found herself stranded in Princeton, US, where she teaches part of the year at the university. Beset with separation anxiety from her beloved Italy, her friends and colleagues there, Lahiri was overwhelmed with a feeling of helplessness, abject and harrowing. “It’s the same distress a daughter would feel at not being able to run to her gravely ill parent and lend a hand," she writes, “because she feels compelled to, because she can do no less."