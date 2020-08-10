How you can support India’s restaurant industry

NRAI represents over 5 lakh restaurants across India and it has been actively working to safeguard them with several measures. One of them, called Rise for Relief (r4r.nrai.org), is a virtual cash program aimed at diners. You can buy virtual cash or vouchers of member restaurants worth ₹1000, but valued at a marked-down rate of ₹750. The complete payment is divided into two parts—pay ₹250 now and ₹500 later when you dine-in at the restaurant whose voucher was purchased. Apart from this, they have a relief corpus, Employee Relief Fund, for accepting donations on their website nrai.org.