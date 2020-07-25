How young Kashmiris are beating the SHAREit ban

With schools closed, Moien travelled to Delhi, where his brother was pursuing a PhD at Jamia Hamdard university. He downloaded lectures from the YouTube channel Physics Wallah. Once he returned to Kashmir, Moien started sharing these lectures through SHAREit. And so, a chain formed. “I know someone who had transferred 2,000 GB of data within the first two months since the 5 August lockdown. And after the coronavirus lockdown, we had also been using SHAREit to transfer shows, movies and anything to keep ourselves occupied; we can’t access entertainment like the rest of the world," says Moien.