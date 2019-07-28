HP Omen 15 notebook: Heavy-duty gaming comes at a premium

If your gaming notebook has started feeling dated when it comes to handling modern-day games, maybe it’s time you switched to something new. After Dell’s Alienware range, there are some exciting new options in Asus’ ROG series and the HP Omen line-up.

Design

Like most new gaming notebooks, the HP Omen 15 is designed for geeks. The thin bezel design offers an immersive edge-to-edge experience. The solidly built metal top has the trademark X carving, with a toned down Omen logo on top. The Omen 15 might look slim, but it is far from light, tipping the scales at 2.38kg.

Keyboard

HP hasn’t tried anything different. Even the shortcut key to the Omen Command Centre is not prominent enough. The absence of a fingerprint sensor is disappointing. Users still have to rely on a PIN or password to log in. Backlit keys improve visibility in the dark and there are also options to assign colour codes to the keys.

Display and Performance

The HP Omen offers a 15.6-inch, full-HD screen. The refresh rates of up to 144Hz improve the gaming experience by processing frames faster. What really lifts the Omen 15 is Intel’s Core i9-9880H laptop CPU, which, according to benchmarks, is 33% faster than its predecessors. Combined with 16 GB RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8 GB RAM) GPU, the notebook was able to breeze through most AAA titles like A Plague Tale: Innocent and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Verdict

At ₹2,39,990, the Omen 15 dh0139TX commands a hefty price tag. But if you are looking for a powerful gaming notebook, with the latest hardware, it has few equals. In the same price range, you have the option of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 or the Alienware Area 51m, which runs on the more powerful Intel ninth-generation desktop CPU and Nvidia 2080 GPU.