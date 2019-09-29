Vikaas Gutgutia, founder and managing director of Ferns N Petals, has been at the helm of the floral solutions business since it was set up in New Delhi 25 years ago. Gutgutia’s venture has now expanded to 320 outlets in 120 cities in India. It has also diversified into weddings, event designs, cakes and gifts. The 51-year-old executive is based out of Delhi.

Morning Boost

I wake up at 4am and start my day with a glass of warm water. After that, I go for a walk at 5.30am. While on my walk, I love clicking pictures of the sunrise and chirping birds. Reading the newspaper is another morning routine I can’t do without. For breakfast, I prefer poha, upma, idli or fruits with buttermilk on weekdays and north Indian dishes on Sundays.

Fitness Files

I regularly go for walks, practise yoga and meditate every day. I keep it simple by inhaling and exhaling throughout the asanas. This helps me relax my mind, soul and body.

Sleep log

For the past few years, I have switched to the early-bird lifestyle. This is because I practically believe in Benjamin Franklin’s saying “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise". Besides, I like peace and calm, which you can only find during the early morning hours. So, I often go to bed at 9pm and wake up at 4am sharp—a perfect seven-hour sleep.

Food For Fuel

I love to have pomegranate and amla murabba in the morning, and a guava at night. I try to keep my meals light and healthy, and tend to have six small meals throughout the day. I have cut down on carbs, oily and fried food as well as sweets from my diet. I also stay away from alcohol and smoking.

How I Find My Zen

Deep breathing, meditation and a positive approach towards everything helps me keep calm. Also, whenever I feel low, I remember and thank God for whatever I have today—and this makes the blues go away.