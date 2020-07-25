Iconic video game franchise Halo is back with Halo Infinite

Along with the familiar alien world setting and open world maps, there’s also a return for some familiar weapons in the game. Some items like the assault rifle, plasma guns and warthogs are reminiscent of the early Halo titles. This time around, the Master Chief is also armed with two new pieces of equipment, a portable shield and a grappling hook. Lee says that the game has always been defined by its “sandbox"—referring to the collection of weapons, vehicles, and characters that make the gameplay more immersive and self-evolving. “This new equipment, along with various new weapons, open up more freedom and flexibility for players to showcase their own playstyles."