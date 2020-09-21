In the world of video games, these senior gamers show that age is just a number

Recently, Grotteblad—who has eight grandchildren—started a Facebook group called “Gaming Senior" to support others from her age group who might be facing isolation or battling loneliness during the covid-19 pandemic. Apart from teaching them more about computers, she is also introducing them to the world of gaming. Her teammates—Abbe “BirDie" Drakborg, 76, Wanja “Knitting Knight" Godänge, 65, Baltasar “El Niño" Aguirre, 66, and Öivind “Windy" Toverud, 77—often join in and interact with members of this group, which now has more than 100 people. “Gaming is not just for young people," she says. “I think everybody should try having fun with gaming. You keep your mind working all the time. In the game we are playing (CS:GO), you have to be fast, strategic and make quick decisions. I keep my mind young. It's a new world that I have met. If I like to go to other worlds, I can do it on the screen and that's great," she adds.