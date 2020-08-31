India and Russia declared joint winners of the Chess Olympiad

In the first round, India managed to hold them to a draw. The second one proved trickier. Koneru Humpy lost her game; Anand, Gujrathi and Harika Dronavalli drew theirs, Sarin seemed headed the same way. It now came down to Divya Deshmukh to give India its first-ever shot at an Olympiad gold. Deshmukh, 14, soldiered on. With a little over a minute left on the clock, she had cornered her opponent's black king with a battery of pawns, knights and a bishop. Her second bishop was moving menacingly, zig-zagging from files ‘F’ to ‘D’, swooping in for the kill on black’s king-side.