India Couture Week 2020 becomes the country's first virtual fashion event

His current collection, The Lotus Pond, was a dreamy extension of the designer's tryst with fashion film. He had experimented with the medium during the Paris Couture Week in July, earlier this year. His latest one has been inspired by “environment, employment and empowerment" — an ethos that Mishra has always been vocal about. The collection was shot at the restored Tijana Fort in Rajasthan, and features saris, lehengas, gowns, kurtas, bound jackets and sherwanis. The motifs were inspired from nature and featured aquatic flora and fauna in Mishra’s signature applique embroidery work. It offered a romantic notion of the pond as a complete ecosystem in itself.