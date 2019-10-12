In the Nilgiris, not far from Coonoor, there’s a Badaga village called T Manihatty. Visitors to it can hardly ignore the red-roofed factory that bears the name Tea Studio. An artisan studio, it makes orthodox teas on order and is led by Muskan Khanna, with an all-women team from the village. The tea leaves, carefully selected, are bought from the villagers.

They make black teas and green teas but the one that catches my attention is the Nilgiri Bamboo, Muskan’s patent-pending innovation, made from tea twigs and stalks. Full of flavour, it has no leaves, smells toasty and reminds me of vathals—those dried vegetables that are fried and used extensively in the more traditional Tamil meals.

A few weeks ago, a bag of teas arrived with stories of their origin. I immediately brewed the Latumoni Royal Tippy Gold tea from Assam. It’s one of the sweetest-smelling teas I have ever tasted. The liquor is classic Assam, malty and full of flavour. Latumoni’s story goes back to when Sailen P. joined his father Ramesh to cultivate tea over 2 acres. When the price of tea leaves dropped from ₹18 per kilogram in the early 1990s to ₹2 per kilogram by 1999-2000, Sailen began exploring other avenues of income. Introduced to organic farming, he had realized by 2010 that he did not need pesticides or fertilizers, or for that matter expensive machinery, for tea production.

My next pick was tea from Mandal Gaon, Darjeeling. Buddha Singh is a small tea grower with just over 8,000 bushes. For a long time, his customers were factories. In 2016, he built a micro tea factory that he runs with his children and four workers. Today, he makes small batches of artisan teas that are not available in retail stores but are sold online (on sites such as Tealeaftheory.com) and have a niche following.

When Shillong was Assam’s capital, it was considered by the East India Company for tea planting. But the local Khasi ruler refused work to outsiders and the plan didn’t take off. In 2002, a couple, Nayantara and Geert Linnebank, decided to plant tea on land they had inherited just outside Shillong. The garden, named Lakyrsiew, employs the local community and produces small quantities of exquisite hill tea that has been endorsed by chefs like Noma’s René Redzepi. Their silver needles white tea, sun-dried with precision and attention, is so smooth that you don’t need to be an expert to understand that it’s top-notch.

Further east, in Arunachal Pradesh, the Donyi Polo estate produces some of the most expensive teas, the Golden Needles (sold for ₹75,000 per kilogram at this year’s auction). It’s a rare tea with delicate needle-like buds and an aroma of rose attar—an indulgence no tea lover would shy away from.

Indian teas are moving past Orthodox and CTC teas towards specialty and artisan teas. The latter, however, aren’t synonymous with small growers. Some of the finest teas come from larger estates so it’s the intention, not the size, that matters.

Why should you try these teas? For the care and craftsmanship, to propagate a way of tea making that would otherwise be lost, and, of course, for the stories they carry.

TEA TAKES

Donyi Polo Golden Needles from Absolute Tea, Nilgiri Bamboo from Tea Studio, Latumoni and Mandal Gaon teas from Tea Leaf Theory and silver needles white tea from Lakyrsiew.

Tea Nanny is a weekly series steeped in the world of tea. Aravinda Anantharaman is a Bengaluru-based tea blogger and writer who reports on the tea industry.