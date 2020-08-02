Indian football’s Spanish connection

Expectations from both teams are high. Goa and Kerala have fans who expect their teams to not just win, but to do so while playing progressive attacking football. “Sometimes teams have a good style but no results. I like a proactive style. I like my teams to begin the play from behind, control the game with the ball, have good combinations, keep the ball in their half, and finish with attacking players in their box. And when you don’t have the ball, press and win it back close to their goal. The most important thing is to create chances and take more shots to keep pressure on the opposition. And these things take time to execute," says Vicuña, whose Bagan team grew into his image after a difficult period. In the 16 I-League matches that were played before it was cancelled due to the pandemic, Bagan had established a 16-point lead at the top of the league, scoring 35 goals and conceding just 13.