Indian Matchmaking is the show we need right now

To begin with, unlike most dating reality shows, it doesn’t force its characters into an artificial environment but meets them in their own setting, letting us into their homes and lives. It does not have a competitive element, or villains and victims, or built-in artificiality: tropes that reached their peak with Netflix’s last big reality hit Love is Blind (in which participants don’t get to meet each other but can only talk through specially built ‘dating pods’). Indian Matchmaking is a far gentler, meandering show that follows the lives of several young Indians living in India and the US and allows us to get to know them, as well as their families and friends, in some depth over eight 40-minute episodes. With a solid grounding in mumblecore, it has more in common with fictional anthology series with interconnected characters (like Netflix’s own critically acclaimed Easy) than terrible reality shows like The Bachelor. Frankly, the hate is baffling.