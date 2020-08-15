The rising tide of 'civil disobedience' among Indian students

“It’s like he ate books and newspapers," says Afreen Fatima, a friend of Usmani’s from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where he studied political science. “It was impossible to have a conversation about anything with Sharjeel Usmani where you didn’t learn something or be introduced to some historical fact—not just politics, but even something as basic as a discussion on where we should eat. If we went to café Delilah, he told us that it was named so because historically it was the first café where women were allowed to come for tea." No matter whom you speak to about the 23-year-old student activist, including professors, they will tell you Usmani was always reading.