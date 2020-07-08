Uncertainty, anxiety, fear among Indian students at ICE announcement

She has been in Michigan on a student visa since 2015 and was to graduate in May but sought an indefinite extension because of the pandemic. “The whole of summer, the coursework was online. A few weeks ago, the university decided to switch to a hybrid model because the caseload in Michigan was steadily dropping. But in late June, as the caseload was dropping, the administration allowed local pubs to open. Now there are 158 cases in the city linked to one pub. The grapevine is, looking at the local clusters and the undergrads responsible for it, the university might be going online again. This would mean deportation for us," says the student.