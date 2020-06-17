Indians want more clean air solutions, laws when covid-19 pandemic subsides

With more than 7.8 million confirmed cases globally, the covid-19 pandemic has so far shown no signs of slowing down. That makes the need for reduced air pollution levels in India, and other affected regions in the world, all the more urgent. Recent research revealed that particulate matter could possibly act as carriers of the covid-19 virus and contribute to its spread. Traces of the virus, for instance, were discovered on PM10 particles from an industrial site in northern Italy. “This evidence is the first to suggest that air pollution could be a carrier for COVID-19, although more research is needed into whether the quantity and virulence of COVID-19 carried on particulate matter is enough to cause infection," the survey says.