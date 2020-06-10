Inside a luxury hotel: QR codes, pre-plated meals and other pandemic protocols

It’s not just seeing masked faces everywhere—the world of the 5-star hotel has changed in the past two months to incorporate essential social distancing and hygiene measures as well. Minutes earlier, we finished lunch at the Bengaluru hotel’s all-day restaurant Cubbon Pavilion—after reading its new, restructured menu on our phones by scanning QR codes off a standee on the table, unwrapping our own crockery and cutlery from sealed paper envelopes, and eating a pre-plated meal brought to the table under a dome-shaped cover. The buffet, alas, is gone for now. “Indians are fond of sharing food, but we had to redesign the menu in order to encourage everyone ordering their own pre-plated meal," says Kidwai.