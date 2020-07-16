Inside the black market for covid-19 plasma donations

As her husband, Adwitiya, along with whom Mal and a friend started the platform Dhoondh to connect donors and patients, told Mint in an interview: “We have seen extremes of human nature in this process—a donor who volunteered to donate plasma who, despite not being well-off, spent his own money to get a blood test, pay for transport and so on and yet refused to take any money from us". He added, “The other extreme was people saying ‘paise aap transfer kar do, hum kal aayenge (transfer the money and we will come tomorrow).’ And I couldn’t really blame them, everybody’s hard up these days."