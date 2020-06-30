International Asteroid Day: the importance of Lonar and near earth objects

Pandey explains how meteorites of various shapes and sizes enter the earth's atmosphere almost on a daily basis. "What you see in Lonar was caused by an object that was roughly a kilometre wide. As soon as an object hits the surface at high velocity, it creates a massive cavity. The remnants of that cavity get displaced and deposited around the crater in the form of a ejecta ring," he says. "Lonar has been studied from different points of views by everyone from astronomers to astrodynamic researchers." From the point of view of astrobiology, the Lonar crater and lake are so unique because of the type of rock: basalt. "It is a very hard form of rock, that is dark and blackish. Craters in basalt take a long time to erode and that's why it is well-preserved," says Pandey.