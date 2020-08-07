To celebrate a socially-distanced International Beer Day, while we wait for bars to reopen, Lounge spoke to five bartenders to discover their go-to pints and why it gets their thumbs-up:

Vedant Mehra, Bar manager at Olive Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai:

View Full Image Vedant Mehra

“My favourite beer, just like my food preferences, keeps changing. My newest find is Weiss Beer from the German brand Stangen. I discovered it during the lockdown when liqour stores opened after a long dry spell. It was the only beer available as stocks quickly depleted. Thankfully, I love drinking it. It’s a hefeweizen (a type of crispy wheat beer), with flavours of banana and clove and I enjoy how smooth it is. It's got a great body to it as well."

Faye Barretto, Independent Bartender, Mumbai:

View Full Image Faye Baretto

“I like ciders a lot. Doolally’s mango cider is my go-to any time of the day and as soon as bars reopen, that’s where I am headed. Moonshine Meadery’s ciders are really nice too. If we are strictly speaking beer, I will pick Smooth Criminal by Arbor Brewing Company and Stella Artois. I am a fan of sour flavours, so citrus notes get my vote.

Dimi Lezinska, Mixologist, KOKO, Mumbai

View Full Image Dimi Lezinska

“Guinness is the only beer that really satisfies my palate. It provides a wholesome mouthfeel, depth of flavours, the right amount of bitterness and still very refreshing. It is the only beer I can enjoy even after downing two pints. It has that beautiful creamy texture with flavours of roasted barley, coffee and chocolate. Whenever I travel back to London, my first and last stop is always Guinness. I am looking forward to having it in India one day!"

Niseeth Mohan, Bar Manager, Byg Brewski, Bengaluru

View Full Image Niseeth Mohan

“The Dry Hopped Sour and Indian Summer Saison at Alchemy in Bengaluru are waiting to be discovered. The former, as the name suggests, is dry and hoppy with a sourish tang and the latter has fruity peppery notes. I love Indian Pale Ale (IPA) because of the distinct hoppy flavour. Next in line will be a rauchbier followed by a witbier."

Cindy Lalramngaihzuali, Bartender, Perch, Delhi

View Full Image Cindy Lalramngaihzuali

“Usually, I switch between two types—wheat and lager. On a day dedicated to drinks, I will opt for heavier wheat beers, like a Hoegaarden, and if there’s a big brunch or dinner scene, a lager, such as a Bira, works well for me. I enjoy malty pale ales and I am partial to citrusy and coffee flavours in my drinks."





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via