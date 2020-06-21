International Yoga Day celebrations this year are bound to be like nothing we have seen before. Given the need for physical distancing, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked everyone to stay inside and observe Yoga Day at home. Yoga can be a tricky affair for beginners, but here are five yoga apps can get you started from the comfort of your home.

Asana Rebel

A yoga-inspired fitness app, Asana Rebel helps you focus on different parts of your body with yoga workouts and high-intensity training. The app gives you access to more than 100 workouts designed by fitness and yoga experts. New content and workout tutorials are added on a regular basis. You can even get personalised workout regimes based on your fitness goals, which is great for beginners. The meditation and nutrition sections are added bonus.

Available on Android and iOS

Pocket Yoga

This app is perfect to take your yoga asanas with you wherever you go—without the need for network connectivity. Think of it as a yoga manual you can rely on anytime. Pocket Yoga lets you choose from 27 different sessions, depending on their duration and levels of difficulty. The app’s most appealing feature are the exquisitely illustrated pose images that help you show the correct alignment and posture. These are also backed by detailed voice instructions that guide you through every pose.

Available on Android and iOS

Yoga for Beginners | Down Dog

As the name suggests, the app is designed for users who are stepping on a yoga mat for the very first time. You can choose from three beginning yoga practices: vinyasa yoga, hatha yoga and restorative yoga. These cover everything from breathing to foundational yoga poses. The app comes in 9 different languages, apart from the six English-speaking voices that guide you with step-by-step instructions.

Available on Android and iOS

Yoga-Go

Yoga-Go focuses on using yoga-based workouts to lose wight. The app offers you a mix of customized fitness and weight-loss plans, apart from a healthy meal tracker. You can choose from multiple home-based yoga workouts that are easy to follow with video tutorials. Just choose your fitness level and get started.

Available on Android and iOS

5 Minute Yoga

Another app designed for yoga beginners, 5 Minute Yoga is brilliant if you are pressed for time. Every session, designed with different yet simple yoga poses, you participate in takes just 5 minutes. An in-built timer function not only challenges you but also ensures that you are following a pose for the correct amount of time—an excellent way to build a quick yoga routine.

Available on Android and iOS

