International Day of Yoga: Five apps that will get you on the yoga mat at home

This app is perfect to take your yoga asanas with you wherever you go—without the need for network connectivity. Think of it as a yoga manual you can rely on anytime. Pocket Yoga lets you choose from 27 different sessions, depending on their duration and levels of difficulty. The app’s most appealing feature are the exquisitely illustrated pose images that help you show the correct alignment and posture. These are also backed by detailed voice instructions that guide you through every pose.