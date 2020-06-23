Interview: Rajesh Pratap Singh on his new 'Urban Jungle' menswear collection

The underlying theme of the collection is nature, and it’s something that we should be talking about more. It’s more about what we’ve done with nature and how we need to respect it more, under the symbolism of the jungle. The Amazon rainforest was on fire when we start working on this collection, and it was followed by the fires in Australia…and then the whole world fell apart. We wanted to address what humans have done to nature with visual references that weren’t preachy, especially because we saw a clear gap in this not being done before. It fits in beautifully with Satya Paul; with interest, modernity and humour.