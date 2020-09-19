IPL 2020 preview: Six things to look forward to

Last year’s finalists go head-to-head in the opener on Saturday. Between the two, the Mumbai Indians (4) and Chennai Super Kings, or CSK (3), share seven IPL titles. M.S. Dhoni’s recent retirement from all forms of international cricket means his sole focus can be on adding to CSK’s tally. Facing him will be the tournament’s most successful captain, Rohit Sharma. Last year, Sharma guided Mumbai to their fourth title. The UAE isn’t a happy hunting ground for the team—they have lost all the matches played there. Can they break the jinx this time?