IPL 2020: Why is everyone still talking about Ashwin's Mankading?

After the Ponting comment, there’s been an upswell of support for Ashwin and for de-stigmatizing Mankading. Speaking to the CricketNext website, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik protested the unofficial name of the dismissal. “Why can't it be called anything to do with Bill Brown? He (Mankad) followed the rules and did it. The ICC and MCC call it a run out. So the name Mankad shouldn't be used in a negative connotation." Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal said it took “a lot of courage" for Ashwin to do what he did. And former pacer Javagal Srinath, speaking to Ashwin on an episode of the video series DRS with Ash, said: “Don’t look for any empathy. Don't invoke the spirit of the game. The spirit of the game is with the runner. He cannot move out of the crease."