Is a scalp scrub what you need?

If you use a lot of hair products, you may need to exfoliate once a week. “Just shampooing cannot always rid your scalp of product buildup. It is not removed unless you exfoliate the superficial epidermis or the first few layers of the skin, which can be done only with a scrub. If you are also exposed to pollution, travel often or work out, which makes one sweat a lot in the scalp, you should use a scrub once a week at least," says Dr Kapoor. If you use hair growth serums that have alcohol as a base, they will leave deposits, leading to itchiness and a product buildup of tiny flakes, she adds.