Is athleisure for you?

When the nationwide lockdown was first imposed, the fashion industry was pegging loungewear as the next big trend. Then came a new category, “work-from-home" wear. Along with these, and sometimes surpassing them in popularity, is a category that feels like it was created for stay-at-home days: athleisure, or athletic wear that doubles up as a leisure outfit. While all these categories embody comfort, the staple choice at the moment, each is distinct. A baggy T-shirt and tracksuit can be comfortable for lounging or work from home but you can also exercise in it, run errands or do household chores. And as the lockdown eases, athleisure-wear is a stepping stone to resuming a more normal, familiar life that blurs the line between sportswear and lifestyle.