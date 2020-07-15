The truth behind the 'everything is cake' trend

While the pandemic may have something to do with this worldwide penchant for surrealism, actual cake-makers are skeptical. “Cakes have been becoming more and more realistic and elaborate, and it has something to do with their visual appeal for Instagram, but let me tell you—fondant tastes like crap," says baker Nitash Lalkaka of Patisserie Nitash, a popular gourmet bakery and cafe in Bengaluru. Fondant, a kind of cake icing made of sugar, hydrogenated oils, glycerol and gelatin is the most popular choice for making realistic three-dimensional cakes because of its malleability, stability and long shelf-life, but it tastes much as you would expect it to—like a paste of sugar and oils. It has no flavour and most people prefer to peel it off before getting to the actual cake beneath, says Lalkaka. Rolled fondant, which is commercially available sheets of fondant, is essentially like Play Doh moulding clay, and some would say it tastes about as nice.