Is extreme heat making India unlivable?

However, despite some progress on this front, analysts say HAPs are still not implemented properly. "The Ahmedabad HAP is among the best in the country, and we really have a foolproof programme, but the implementation has not reached the desired level," says Pathak. She says such plans need to go beyond just early warning systems. "I think the HAP needs to expand way beyond that. You are telling a person that it’s going to be really hot. But then where will he or she go? I think shelters or cooler spaces where people could stay in the afternoon, like community shelters, are really needed." She also highlights the fact that there is no respite for the poorest, like pavement dwellers. "People on the pavement just have a plastic sheet protecting them. What kind of sustainability would that be?" she says.