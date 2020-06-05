Is India headed back to the 1970s?

In recent days, incursions and skirmishes on the northern border, not to mention the origin of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, have exacerbated anti-Chinese sentiment within India. Last week, the Ladakhi Magsaysay award winner Sonam Wangchuk made a video in which, sitting on the banks of the Indus, he gestured towards the snowy mountains beyond which Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in scuffles. He pledged to delete all Chinese software on his phone within a week and get rid of all the Chinese hardware he possessed within a year. His plea, which went viral, resonated with thousands of Indians, including celebrities like Milind Soman.