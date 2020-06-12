Is objective consumption of news overrated?

Cries to regulate free speech for the purpose of putting an end to fake news might thus miss the real reason why we consume such news in the first place. It is not in our nature to care about the absolute accuracy of the news presented to us. It’s crucial to note this behaviour is not driven by malice but, rather, by our subconscious need to prioritize fundamental survival goals. It’s not surprising that almost every news outlet in the world has been accused of sharing “fake news" by those disagreeing with them. “Reality is one," as the ancient Indian text RigVeda claims, “though wise men speak of it variously." In many cases the news that is labelled as fake could just as well be the reality of the world, as seen through the eyes of the various news editors that control its supply.