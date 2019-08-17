How do you solve a problem like Mamata?

How do you catch a cloud and pin it down?

How do you find a word that means Mamata?

A flibbertijibbet! A will-o’-the-wisp! A clown!

(With apologies to Oscar Hammerstein II and The Sound Of Music)

The Trinamool Congress hopes the answer to its conundrum is Prashant Kishor and his India Political Action Committee (I-pac).

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, bagged 18 seats in the 2019 polls, Mamata Banerjee clearly saw the writing on the wall. News emerged that Midas man Kishor, fresh from Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s successful campaign in Andhra Pradesh, had been roped in for a Mamata Makeover. Good luck, said cynics, she will drive Kishor up the wall.

The mercurial chief minister, who can impulsively demand industrialists stand up and sing at a business summit, has never been one to follow someone else’s script.On its part, the BJP is complaining that I-pac isn’t just advising Trinamool, it is walking into government offices and ordering around officials.

But a new Banerjee has emerged, if not kinder and gentler, certainly quieter. Posters have sprung up all over Kolkata saying Didi ke Bolo (Tell Didi), encouraging citizens to share their grievances and complaints with the chief minister. Until now, Didi would talk, Bengal would listen. Now, Bengal will talk and Didi will listen. When junior doctors went on strike, she quickly dropped her instinctive belligerence, invited them to her office and turned on her Big Sister charm. The media reported that at an internal party meeting, she sat alone on the dais, away from the usual scrum of colleagues, while Kishor’s team, in black T-shirts and denim, managed the show instead of Trinamool Congress’ boisterous youth members. Her speech at the meeting was scripted, replacing the off-the-cuff leader who was a journalist’s dream and a party manager’s nightmare.

But is this a new Banerjee or just the old one playing a new Banerjee? Back in 1979, The New York Times had reported on another female politician undergoing a makeover. British prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s problem was the opposite of Banerjee’s. She was coming across as too practised and polished. Media advisers apparently made her hum to make her sound less shrill and got her to permit interruptions by television interviewers. She also learnt to be a better listener, or, more importantly, at least look like one. Banerjee now seems to be following the advice Denis Thatcher famously gave his wife Margaret: “Walk dear, don’t talk."

But, in 1979, Margaret Thatcher had just become prime minister. In 2019, Mamata Banerjee is midway through her second term as chief minister. For good or bad, people have largely made up their minds about her. It will take a lot to make this Extreme Makeover stick in the minds of voters.

These days, we are all about rebranding. Ultimately, however, people are not products and are trickier to rebrand. When Maggi faced its lead-in-my-noodles debacle in 2015, it went from controlling 80% of the noodles market to zero in just one month. By late 2016, it had fought its way back to 57%. It went for online sales, relaunched Maggi via Snapdeal and focused on advertising and communication, especially on social media, to win back trust. But, ultimately, thanks to food safety laboratories, it is always going to be easier to prove what is actually in your noodles as opposed to what is actually in a politician’s mind.

Changing a negative opinion is exponentially harder. It’s always easier for us to get disenchanted than to get re-enchanted. Apple came close to bankruptcy in 1997 before Steve Jobs told us to “Think Different" and made us think of Apple as a lifestyle choice. Old Spice was the old fogey of aftershaves till a former National Football League (NFL) player rode bare-chested and bareback on a white horse and told women, “Look at me. Now look at your man. Now back to me", and became a viral sensation, wooing younger consumers.

And first impressions, especially of the negative kind, are harder to shake off. From our own experience, we do not believe that people change fundamentally. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come a long way from his “escape velocity" days, when he seemed to open his mouth only to put his foot in it. He has come a long way even from 2014, when he stood next to his mother with a strange smirk on his face after the Congress got its worst electoral drubbing ever. This time around, he gave many more press interviews, interacted with university students, took on tough questions. He was approachable and affable, he seemed to have discovered his Twitter funny bone. But, in the end, despite stories galore about the reinvention of Rahul Gandhi, he could not convince voters to vote for his party.

Former Atal Bihari Vajpayee aide Sudheendra Kulkarni quoted a Congress supporter telling him: “Rahul Gandhi is undoubtedly a good-hearted person. But if people think he does not know driving, will they entrust the key to him to run their car? The same is true about their perception of who can run the country better—Narendra Modi or Rahul."

Likewise, a Donald Trump can hold on to his base but his negatives are so great it is unlikely he will win many new converts. Even if he tries to appear conciliatory, taking white nationalists to task after the latest shootings in the US, it is likely to be dismissed as opportunist twaddle that he will contradict within a tweet or two. The reality of human nature is that it is easier to believe a good politician might go bad than that a bad one will turn good.

Perhaps the one makeover we have seen work in modern times is that of Modi himself—from the man who was chief minister during the Gujarat riots to the vikas purush (ideal man) who sold achche din (good days). Modi’s advantage was he had a Gujarat model to sell, he had a moth-eaten, corruption-scandal-ridden Congress facing him, and people were hungering for a ruthless no-nonsense strongman after 10 years of the gentlemanly Manmohan Singh and the Congress’ threadbare patchwork secularism. And Kishor, with his chai pe charcha (chat over tea), deftly sold Modi’s chaiwalla story as the aspirational Indian dream.

What Kishor will have to do with Mamata Banerjee, though, is not reinvent her image as much as have Banerjee reinvent her party’s image. Bengal likes its spitfire fighter Didi. It does not necessarily want her tamed. It wants her party tamed. “I voted for Didi twice," an Uber driver told me as we passed by a giant Didi ke Bolo billboard. “But the party is all thieves." A building promoter told me corruption was rampant even in Communist days but he was always sure that once he paid, his work would get done. “Now I pay and some rival Trinamool dada shows up and says I need to buy stone chips and sand from him."

The Bengali television soap operas that Didi reportedly loves to watch are full of virtue signalling. In them, the wicked women have flashy make-up, they sneer, toss their heads, flare their nostrils, and even in repose their eyes remain diabolically narrowed. The good women dress simpler, look permanently pained, deliver sanctimonious sermons, and stoically suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune and even more outrageous scriptwriting. When the wicked woman has a sudden change of heart, her eyes open wide, her smile becomes beatific and she stops compulsively switching the salt with the sugar. Even a cursory look makes it clear whether that change is real or fake and the background music hammers the point home.

Unfortunately, life is not a soap opera, so it is hard to tell whether the post-election Mamata Banerjee makeover is for real. It comes with no helpful background music cues. But the voter is watching.

Didi ke bolo, she says.

Many a thing you’d like to tell her

Many a thing she ought to understand

But how do you make her stay and listen to all you say

How do you keep a wave upon the sand?

Oh how do you solve a problem like Mamata?

Cult Friction is a fortnightly column on issues we keep rubbing up against. Sandip Roy is a writer, journalist and radio host.

Twitter - @sandipr