Is your face mask in line with the latest WHO guidelines?

As a general precaution, the FDA says that people with any chronic respiratory or cardiac conditions that make breathing difficult should check with their healthcare provider before using an N95 respirator because it can make breathing more difficult for the wearer due to its tight fitting. Recent reports have also highlighted how a certain type of N95 mask, with valves, can be harmful not only for users but others around them. “Masks with exhale valves should not be used. That’s because unfiltered air from the user passes through the valves," says Jai Dhar Gupta, founder, Nirvana Being, the Delhi-based air pollution solutions company.