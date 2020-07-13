Is your mask making your skin break out?

Whether your skin breaks out or not depends on several factors like the weather and what kind of mask you are using. Most doctors advise the general population, who aren’t primary frontline workers, to use cotton masks which are washable. “Wearing masks such as the N-95 that aren’t washable, which end up being worn each time the user steps out, can cause skin issues. Also, not everybody knows how long they should wear a mask for, and that’s why cotton masks are a more common, viable solution," says Dr. Abhijit Desai, dermatologist and founder at Mumbai-based SkinSense Skin and Laser Clinic. “Check how the fabric has been dyed and avoid synthetic fabrics," he adds.