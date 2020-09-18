Does your mother tongue make you more prone to covid-19?

This tool, which could be developed as a web or mobile application, would use these vocal imprints to analyse and then give a predictive number or probability score on whether or not a person could be infected with covid-19. There are, of course, multiple stages to this whole project, which aims to supplement the current available ways of covid-19 testing, says Ganapathy. In the first stage, the Coswara team will collect health data, including sound recordings, from participants. This data will then be pooled and placed in different buckets based on their health conditions. The next step is to look for voice patterns. “For example, if the cough sound from a covid-positive subject has a shrill- sounding nature, we can separate this out and say that this is an indicator of the disease. Once these behavioural patterns are identified, the third stage is to build this diagnostic tool and verify its validity on a larger population," adds Ganapathy, who says the team is currently between stages 1 and 2.