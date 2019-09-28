EA Sports’ FIFA 20 is officially up and running. The Guardian has given the game four out of a possible five stars in an official review, calling it an “all-action all the time" game. Earlier this month, Konami’s eFootball PES 2020 hit the stands as well. With Sega and Sports Interactive’s Football Manager 2020 scheduled for release later this year, it’s football season on the gaming console.

FIFA 20 (released on 24 September)

VOLTA Football gaming mode, enhanced gameplay and an advanced ball physics system make FIFA 20 one of the most exciting titles in the FIFA gaming series so far. The gaming experience is bound to become more authentic with the addition of some new stadiums—including 90 licensed locations across the globe—like Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane and the New York Red Bulls’ Red Bull Arena. The standout feature of the game, however, is VOLTA Football, which rides on the format of small-sided games. Each match type in VOLTA Football, be it 3 versus 3 or 5 versus 5, offers an element of gameplay and match situations one can’t experience in an 11 versus 11 format. According to EA.com, there are no substitutions, offsides, injuries, yellow or red cards, or even fatigue in VOLTA. This is to ensure a free-flowing gaming experience.

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

eFootball PES 2020 (released on 10 September)

Despite a significant change to its name, PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) remains one of the best games out there for football purists. The game features a new dynamic dribbling technique, which was designed by the development team in close consultation with former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andrés Iniesta. Apart from that, PES 2020 features upgraded trapping mechanics that will help players trap an approaching ball. There are other trapping skills like the “no touch control", enabling players to run alongside an incoming ball without making contact. The gameplay experience in PES 2020 will have better ball physics and more realistic features for defensive players—like sliding tackle animations and intentional fouls.

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam

Football Manager 2020 (initial release date: November)

The latest instalment in the football management simulation game is expected this November. Despite taking a completely different tack from PES and FIFA, Football Manager has a distinct fan following of its own. This is one game where players take on the role of a club’s manager, making decisions on everything from player transfers to day-to-day activities at a club. Among the new gameplay features in Football Manager 2020, the one that stands out is a revamped “Development Centre" which will let the user plan and monitor the long-term progress of individual players and youth teams at a club. Football Manager 2020 will also feature improved graphics—the player and manager avatars will look more lifelike, while stadiums and pitches will also be more realistic. The latter will even be affected by the weather. For instance, a dry football pitch will look considerably different from a damp grass pitch.

Available on PC/Mac; expected to be available on Google Stadia