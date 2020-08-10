Janhvi Kapoor on 'Gunjan Saxena': 'I really want to touch people's lives'

I have gotten to know myself better as an actor. Through this film my confidence as an actor has increased and I think that has more to do with Gunjan Saxena’s story than anything else because her sense of self-belief and sticking to her dream, her focus, were very strong. I picked this up while playing this part. She was constantly having to prove herself and though she got all the chances, people around her kept telling her she was not good enough or not meant for this and I felt, if she could get through those obstacles then it’s possible to get through anything as long as your mind is strong, you are honest and work hard.