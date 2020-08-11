Janmashtami: What's cooking in ISKCON kitchens?

One has to be trained for a number of years in spiritual discipline. A person untrained in this approach perceives food as something that is for their personal enjoyment. They are inclined to 'lord over' anything that catches their fancy. But spiritual training means one does not think of one’s enjoyment first, but offers food with love to the creator. It is a yogic approach. It takes several years to learn and only after that the person is allowed to go into the kitchen and cook. When someone is imbued with this consciousness of ‘I am preparing this for God with love’, such a person brings a new ingredient into the cooking process which makes it very special.