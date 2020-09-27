JCB Prize 2020 shortlist | Deepa Anappara on storytelling and what it counts for

There are weeks when you don’t write because words don’t appear to contain the same efficacy as, say, morphine, and your sister should be buying clothes on the internet like anyone else her age and not researching clinical trials of drugs with mysterious-to-you combination of numbers affixed to their unpronounceable names. There are weeks when you write because you are wondering about the fate of the boy in your novel, and the yarn he has spun, and you wish to discover if his story can save him (and even in your most hopeless moments you still hope that perhaps by extrapolation, by some unimaginable miracle, maybe he’ll save you). Your novel is simultaneously your life and an escape from its stranglehold. It inhabits two opposing spaces and, in brief moments of clarity, you worry that what you are writing cannot be a novel. You imagine serious writers considering the rhythm and cadence of their sentences, the shape of their scenes, the inventiveness of their narrative arcs, and you, meanwhile, alternately furious and depressed and befuddled, seeking an emotional truth that possibly can’t be found within the margins of a Microsoft Word document. How can this work? But then two years pass and you complete your novel and it is picked up for publication and people write to you to say, you must be so thrilled, and you agree because you think it would be churlish to disagree. Your horrors must remain as invisible as your dreams.