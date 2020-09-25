JCB Prize for Literature 2020 shortlist features three debuts in the final five

Anappara's novel is set in a slum and narrated from the point of view of a nine-year-old boy. A journalist who obtained a degree in creative writing, she infuses freshness and verve into a theme that could easily become hackneyed in the hands of a less accomplished writer. "The choice of a child narrator, while notoriously hard to pull off convincingly, makes the novel a tour de force," as Mint's review of the novel put it.