Jhumpa Lahiri’s point of arrival

And so, in my own world, and in its own way, the coronavirus has already healed a wound—or rather, cured a condition that has afflicted me for five years now: the condition of feeling sadly separated, exiled from Italy when I’m away, always eager to return. Even a few days ago when, at the very last minute, I gave up on the idea of returning to Rome for the time being, I cried for some time. But today, here in Princeton, where I’m following live news reports as if I were in my living room in Rome, I finally realize that there is no distance between me and Italy. And I’m astonished by the fact that Italy—even in such a critical, compromised state—is nevertheless right here with me, lending a hand. The closure of Italy’s borders makes those outside of them feel somehow protected, but they aren’t. Over the last few days we’ve all inevitably become Italian, and what is happening there is starting to happen everywhere. The coronavirus temporarily separating us has demolished all borders, destroyed all distance. Today will be the last day of class for my daughter, who goes to school in America. I’m relieved; according to my friends in Italy, they should have canceled in-person classes even earlier. Every morning I call friends in Italy so we can face the new day together. I follow their advice, and listen to them. When they say “don’t come," I understand, and consciously keep my distance. Soon, I hope, I’ll return to Rome and find a city back on its feet, a country transformed, forever marked.